Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Gap Up to $28.70

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $30.66. Medallia shares last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 4,174 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLA. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $902,384.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,642,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $374,235.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,939,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,940,726 shares of company stock valued at $77,837,183.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

