Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,037,147 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Medical Properties Trust worth $28,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,473,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,275,000 after purchasing an additional 461,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,038,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,783,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,721,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,917,000 after purchasing an additional 630,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,865,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 169,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

