MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Holdings Lifted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of MEDNAX worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 191,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MD stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.
In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MEDNAX Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
