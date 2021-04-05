MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Holdings Lifted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,878 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of MEDNAX worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 191,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. Equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

