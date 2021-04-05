Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $265.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce sales of $265.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.70 million and the lowest is $260.90 million. Medpace reported sales of $230.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 185,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $25,941,773.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,972,418.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,885 shares of company stock worth $31,888,746. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Medpace by 9,005.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP stock opened at $169.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 1 year low of $66.78 and a 1 year high of $177.12.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

