Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 40.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,889,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 37.5% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 25,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.57. The company had a trading volume of 60,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,437. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.98. The stock has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

