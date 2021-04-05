Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $51,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $119.66. 54,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,437. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.98. The company has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

