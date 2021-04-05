MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee Sells 281,013 Shares

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

MEG traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.54. 2,093,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,292. MEG Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$8.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

