Megacoin (MEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $33.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.37 or 0.00352423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004233 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000793 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,449,059 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.