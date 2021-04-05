MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Holdings Reduced by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,382 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.79% of MeiraGTx worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGTX stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $624.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

