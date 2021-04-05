Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.43 and last traded at $41.77. Approximately 17,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 152,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Meituan in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45.

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

