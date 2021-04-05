Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907,430 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLCO. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.