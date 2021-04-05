Meme Reaches One Day Volume of $7.90 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Meme has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $75.98 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can currently be purchased for about $2,713.74 or 0.04607786 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00458341 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005816 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029465 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

