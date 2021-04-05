Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0483 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $10,237.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.33 or 0.00458435 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005807 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.03 or 0.04638129 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

