MenaPay Hits 24-Hour Volume of $765.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $765.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00053337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00675288 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028763 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

