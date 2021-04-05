MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $66,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,510.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,440.03 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,609.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,517.97. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $443.00 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

