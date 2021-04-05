Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,599 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.14% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $298,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $97,609,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,827,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,348,000 after acquiring an additional 756,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

