Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.49% of Mercury General worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $61.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $65.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $957.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.27 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.31%.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.