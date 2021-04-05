Meridian Network (LOCK) Hits One Day Volume of $515,192.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $515,192.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 106.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00066978 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003623 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000078 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

Meridian Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.