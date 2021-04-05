Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $125,380.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.94, for a total transaction of $342,425.00.

On Monday, February 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total transaction of $347,087.50.

MLAB stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -355.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.78 and a 200 day moving average of $272.91. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

