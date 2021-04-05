Meta (MTA) Market Cap Reaches $52.71 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00005163 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $52.71 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meta has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00670781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028938 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

