Metaverse ETP Trading Up 15.7% This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $34.28 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,110,302 coins and its circulating supply is 78,610,203 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

