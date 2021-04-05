Metronome (MET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $135,229.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Metronome has a market cap of $38.13 million and approximately $135,229.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome token can now be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00005565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00074354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.00300395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00098320 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.58 or 0.00799516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029356 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,923,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,589,824 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

