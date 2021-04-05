Mettalex Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.80 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Mettalex has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex token can currently be purchased for $9.62 or 0.00016484 BTC on popular exchanges. Mettalex has a market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00074789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00304647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00094717 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.81 or 0.00755389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,912.51 or 0.99241707 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 tokens. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Mettalex Token Trading

