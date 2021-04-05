Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) VP Donna Gail Yanko Sells 3,000 Shares

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) VP Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Donna Gail Yanko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Donna Gail Yanko sold 2,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $24,600.00.

Mexco Energy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,706. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.