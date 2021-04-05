Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) VP Sells $18,000.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) VP Donna Gail Yanko sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Donna Gail Yanko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,706. The company has a market cap of $18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Mexco Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

