Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) VP Sells $24,600.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) VP Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Donna Gail Yanko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Donna Gail Yanko sold 2,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,706. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76. Mexco Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -58.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mexco Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

