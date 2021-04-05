MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0581 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSE:MCR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 80,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.
About MFS Charter Income Trust
