MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:MGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.39. 213,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,946. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

