MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0288 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
NYSE:MGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.39. 213,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,946. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
