MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
CXE remained flat at $$5.12 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 72,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $5.25.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.