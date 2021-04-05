MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE CMU traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 106,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,870. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

