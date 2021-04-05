MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of CIF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 65,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,230. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

