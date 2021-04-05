MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of CIF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 65,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,230. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
