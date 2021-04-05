MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0281 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of MIN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 516,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,493. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

