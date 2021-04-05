MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0281 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of MIN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 516,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,493. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $3.95.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
