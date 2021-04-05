MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Director Steven E. Buller Purchases 9,075 Shares

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Director Steven E. Buller acquired 9,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58,959.24 per share, with a total value of $535,055,103.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,869,507. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MMT stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,923. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 160,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

