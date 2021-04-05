MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans $0.04 Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0414 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

MMT traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.53. 162,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,571. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

In other news, Director Steven E. Buller acquired 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58,959.24 per share, for a total transaction of $535,055,103.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $658,869,507. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

