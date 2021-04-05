MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,290 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.45% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 198,982 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

