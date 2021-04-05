MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Plans $0.04 Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0439 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSE:MFV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.28. 14,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,525. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.42.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
