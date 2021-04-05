MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $42.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,297,107 shares of company stock worth $85,684,143 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

