MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGM. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE:MGM opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,297,107 shares of company stock valued at $85,684,143. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.