Michael Rice Sells 10,149 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 10,149 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $370,742.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $133,353.09.

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 861 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $34,069.77.

On Friday, February 19th, Michael Rice sold 10,107 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $411,961.32.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $412,051.35.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.72. 297,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

