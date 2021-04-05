Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Trading Down 11.4%

Shares of Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO) fell 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Microwave Filter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFCO)

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Microwave Filter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microwave Filter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.