MidasProtocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 143.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $113,309.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded down 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00055029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.45 or 0.00672073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028685 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

