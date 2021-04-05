Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,924 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,491,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11,609.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 216,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 109,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

