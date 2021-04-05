Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,171 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,924,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,576.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 96,605 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 436,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 179,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,219. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

