Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,970 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.23% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 303,710 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,407,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 402,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,277. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.