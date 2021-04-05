Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $36,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VV stock traded up $2.33 on Monday, hitting $189.69. 3,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.10. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $189.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

