Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,134 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF comprises about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.58% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 93,783.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 136,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 135,986 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 64,571 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

EWA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.42. 67,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.