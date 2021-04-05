Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises about 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,712,000 after acquiring an additional 115,821 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,137,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

EWL stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 18,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,265. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.