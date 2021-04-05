Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $1.60 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.55% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000.

Shares of EWN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,224. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

