Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $3.04 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,418 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.02% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 560.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TUR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

