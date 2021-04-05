Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $3.86 Million Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,074 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Shares of ECH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 880,924 shares. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.